Costco Wholesale Corp. brought in $4 billion in profit for the first time in a fiscal year, thanks to a big boost from shoppers stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Costco clears $4 billion in earnings for first time amid record growth, but the stock is falling - September 24, 2020
- Bond Report: 30-year Treasury yield plumbs three-week low amid labor market concerns - September 24, 2020
- Personal Finance Daily: How a seasonal job may affect your unemployment benefits and experts advise caution as Americans feel comfortable eating at restaurants again - September 24, 2020