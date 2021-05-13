Is an new crypto winter upon us? It’s impossible to know for sure but digital assets are in the midst of a significant decline on Thursday that is taking most prices back down to their lowest levels in months, and it isn’t just comments from crypto bull Elon Musk sparking a bearish tone in the sector.
- Earnings Results: Aurora Cannabis stock plunges amid more large losses, stock-sale plans and cost cuts - May 13, 2021
- NewsWatch: Crypto winter? Bitcoin lurches to lowest level in months and alts like dogecoin sink 48% from peak - May 13, 2021
- : Poly stock drops on outlook, company formerly called Plantronics to change ticker - May 13, 2021