Thomas Hayes of Great Hill Capital was asked this week whether he’s been putting his clients’ money to work even all the volatility and uncertainty that pandemic has created in the stock market. His answer: Yes. “Aggressively.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Don’t miss out on this ‘generational opportunity’ in the stock market, hedge-fund manager says - October 8, 2020
- Tesla to report Q3 results Oct. 21 - October 8, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Dow ends at five-week high as election uncertainty dims, offsetting lack of fiscal stimulus progress - October 8, 2020