NewsWatch: Dow advances more than 400 points on optimism for limited U.S.-China trade deal

U.S. stocks surge Friday as investors turn hopeful about the outcome of a second day of trade talks between the U.S. and China, with President Trump set to meet China’s Vice Premier Liu He later Friday.
