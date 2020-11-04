U.S. stocks recorded significant gains Wednesday, even as votes in the election race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden still are being tallied in a number of battleground states.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Dow books third day of gains, with key states in Trump-Biden race still too close to call - November 4, 2020
- : Ping Identity stock drops on light outlook - November 4, 2020
- Market Snapshot: S&P 500, Nasdaq book best post election day gains in history, with key states in Trump-Biden race still too close to call - November 4, 2020