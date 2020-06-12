NewsWatch: Dow closes nearly 500 points higher as stock make partial rebound from worst day in three months

U.S. stocks closed higher Friday in choppy trading as Wall Street attempted to recover from Thursday’s steep losses but left the benchmark indexes with their biggest weekly losses since March 20.
