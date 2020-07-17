The Dow gives up a small early gain to trade slightly lower as investors react to consumer sentiment data and gauge the potential for additional fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and Europe while monitoring a continued rise in COVID-19 cases.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Dow edges lower as stocks aim for modest weekly gains, with investors tracking potential fiscal stimulus - July 17, 2020
- Tesla stock price does not reflect risk, CFRA says; stock rating lowered to sell - July 17, 2020
- Capitol Report: Mnuchin calls for extending PPP but targeting it at ‘smaller companies’ and restaurants, hotels - July 17, 2020