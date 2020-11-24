NewsWatch: Dow ends above 30,000 for first time on progress toward a coronavirus vaccine and a Biden administration

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher Tuesday, with the Dow surpassing the 30,000 landmark, as investors cheered progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine and towards the inauguration of a Biden administration.
