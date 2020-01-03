NewsWatch: Dow futures drop more than 200 points as U.S.-Iran tensions escalate

Stock-index futures drop sharply Friday after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad kills a top Iranian military commander and stokes fears of an escalating conflict in the Middle East.
