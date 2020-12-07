NewsWatch: Dow poised to pull back from records as Birx says COVID will be ‘worst event this country will face’

U.S. stock-indexes on Monday retreat from a round of records put in on Friday, as worries about COVID-19’s spread escalates and unease about global political developments appears to momentarily undermine risk appetite on Wall Street.
