NewsWatch: Dow pulls back from record high as Birx says COVID will be ‘worst event this country will face’

U.S. stock indexes on Monday are mostly lower, as worries about COVID-19’s spread escalates and unease about global political developments appears to momentarily undermine risk appetite on Wall Street.
