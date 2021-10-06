NewsWatch: Dow scores best comeback since December, S&P 500 and Nasdaq end higher as tech stocks find a footing

U.S. stock benchmarks close higher Wednesday, with the Dow staging an intraday comeback, as technology stocks find a footing and signs of progress emerge in Washington on the debt ceiling debate.
