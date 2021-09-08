NewsWatch: Dow, S&P 500 end lower for 3rd day as roaring U.S. economic growth moderates

U.S. stocks extend their slump Wednesday, as investors parse the pace of economic growth heading into the year’s final stretch and how much longer the Federal Reserve will offer its full range of pandemic support.
