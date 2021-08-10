NewsWatch: Dow, S&P 500 see record close as Senate passes infrastructure bill

Stocks end mostly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each logging a record close, as the Senate passes a $1 trillion infrastructure bills and investors await data due this week on inflation.
