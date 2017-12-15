NewsWatch: Dow, S&P trade at records and eye 4th week of gains

U.S. stock-market indexes advance on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 scaling fresh intraday records and on track to post weekly gains, as investors shake off the latest worries over progress for tax cuts.
