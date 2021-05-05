U.S. stocks are experiencing choppy trade early Wednesday, with the Dow fighting to retain opening gains after a report on the service sector for some economists pointed to rising price pressures.
- NewsWatch: Dow struggles for footing after service-sector report, as tech stocks attempt comeback - May 5, 2021
- Need to Know: Hedge funds had become ‘extreme’ sellers of stocks even before Yellen’s interest-rate remarks. Here’s why. - May 5, 2021
- The Fed: Fed’s Rosengren says higher inflation will be as temporary as last year’s toilet-paper shortage - May 5, 2021