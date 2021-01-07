U.S. stock benchmarks surge Thursday morning, with gains accelerating and pushing indexes to a series of milestones, after a report on services activity came in hotter than expected.
- NewsWatch: Dow surges above 31,000, S&P hits record after hotter-than-expected economic report - January 7, 2021
- The Fed: Fed’s Harker sees ‘significant slowdown’ in U.S. economy in first three months of year - January 7, 2021
- Schumer says Trump should not remain president for ‘one day longer’ - January 7, 2021