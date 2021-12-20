NewsWatch: Dow tumbles over 600 points as omicron fears ignite fresh selling to start Christmas week trade

U.S. stock indexes trade sharply lower Monday, as the fast-spreading omicron variant raises fresh questions about the outlook for the global economy.
