Market breadth hasn’t been this poor since October 2018 and the start of a 20%-plus decline.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Expect a 10% or worse correction in U.S. stocks by mid-August, says this forecaster with a proven track record - July 17, 2021
- Retirement Weekly: Worried about a hike in capital-gains taxes? - July 17, 2021
- Where Should I Retire?: We want to retire to a medium-sized town near the mountains and a military installation — where should we move? - July 17, 2021