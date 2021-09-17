A group of advisors to the Food and Drug Administration on Friday reframed a proposed approval of BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for the general population, and it instead recommended authorization of an additional dose of the vaccine to people at least 65 years old and those at high risk for severe disease.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: FDA panel recommends Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster for 65 and older, but not for the general public - September 17, 2021
- The Conversation: Tax the rich? Democrats’ plans let billionaires off the hook - September 17, 2021
- Market Snapshot: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower in weekly slump amid ‘quad witching’ and weak consumer sentiment - September 17, 2021