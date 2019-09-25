A declining share of money managers expect President Donald Trump to win reelection next year, and a rising share see the Democratic nomination going to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Fears of a Warren presidency on rise among stock-market investors, survey shows - September 25, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Average cost of employer-provided family health coverage clears $20,000-a-year mark - September 25, 2019
- H.B. Fuller stock falls after earnings miss, company restructuring - September 25, 2019