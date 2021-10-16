ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: First U.S. Bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust - October 16, 2021
- The Moneyist: My friend had a stroke and his brother moved in, refusing to pay rent. When he protested, the brother said, ‘What are you going to do about it?’ - October 16, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Freight bellwether J.B. Hunt expects strong shipping demand to extend into 2022 - October 15, 2021