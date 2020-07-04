There will be very little useful guidance from U.S. corporations in the earnings reporting season starting mid-July on what the rest of 2020 will look like for the stock market and analysts are very divided on the outlook
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Zuckerberg said to say of Facebook ad boycott: ‘All these advertisers will be back’ soon enough - July 4, 2020
- NewsWatch: Forget earnings season. What’s the rest of 2020 going to look like? - July 4, 2020
- Economic Preview: Just when it seemed safe to go back to restaurants a new coronavirus outbreak threatens U.S. jobs recovery - July 4, 2020