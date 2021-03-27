NewsWatch: Friday’s jobs report will be released to a closed stock market—that’s only occurred 12 times since 1980

Good Friday is next week and markets will be closed as per usual. However, what will be unusual is that the closure of financial markets in the U.S., and other parts of the world, comes as the government is slated to release a key report on employment in the middle of a pandemic.
