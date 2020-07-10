NewsWatch: Goodbye, extra $600: Unemployed workers should not get benefits greater than their old wages in next stimulus bill, Mnuchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday the administration wants to cap enhanced unemployment benefits in the next coronavirus package to make sure workers do not get benefits amounting to more than their old wage.
