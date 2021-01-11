NewsWatch: He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12-million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the “diversify” mantra, particularly as the bear market pushes deeper into uncharted territory, Jason DeBolt, a former Googler and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

