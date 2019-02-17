NewsWatch: Here’s how Trump wants to pay for the border wall after invoking a national emergency

President Donald Trump is planning to tap into several sources to build his signature border wall, invoking a national emergency that even he predicts will be subject to court battles. Here’s how the administration says it’s going to pay for the wall, with funds totaling about $8 billion.
