Barring some sort of currency meltdown, a weaker dollar should be a positive for equities, though foreign stocks will likely benefit more, analysts say.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Here’s what a falling U.S. dollar means for the stock market - July 26, 2020
- California, New Jersey and New York City pause indoor dining — and Fauci says it’s more dangerous than outdoors. Why? - July 26, 2020
- White House officials suggest breaking new coronavirus relief package into smaller pieces - July 26, 2020