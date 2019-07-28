A Fed rate cut probably wouldn’t weaken the dollar because of massive quantitative easing all over the world.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Dan Coats, Trump’s director of national intelligence, will step down in August - July 28, 2019
- NewsWatch: Here’s what happens to U.S. and emerging-markets stocks, and the dollar if the Fed cuts interest rates this week - July 28, 2019
- Key Words: Baltimore Sun editorial shreds Trump’s ‘Pavlovian’ response to Fox News - July 28, 2019