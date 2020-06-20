A recent survey by investment firm Jefferies indicates that the rise in coronavirus cases isn’t the central worry for investors. It’s the shape of the economic recovery that is the single-biggest factor by far for the investment community
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million - June 20, 2020
- NewsWatch: Here’s what stock-market investors think is the biggest factor in their investing as coronavirus cases rise—hint: it isn’t a second wave - June 20, 2020
- Market Extra: Wall Street’s rally threatened by shroud of uncertainty as fresh coronavirus threats to economic recovery emerge - June 20, 2020