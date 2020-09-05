NewsWatch: Here’s why the Dow plunged last week and what’s ahead for the stock market

A bout of volatility returned to financial markets with a vengeance last week, disrupting a nearly uninterrupted climb to records for U.S. stock indexes and raising questions about the path for Wall Street headed into a hornet’s nest of challenges for investors.
