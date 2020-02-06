Our call of the day comes from Miller Tabak + Co.’s lead strategist Matt Maley, who says individual investors should stop trying to chase this rally, or they risk running into a 10% drop.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Here’s why the next 10% stock move is likely to be down, warns Miller Tabak’s top strategist - February 6, 2020
- Funko stock plummets 39%, shares downgraded after holiday season weakness - February 6, 2020
- Economic Report: New U.S. jobless claims fall 15,000 to 202,000 and return close to a 50-year low - February 6, 2020