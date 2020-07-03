A growing number of prominent Wall Street institutions are making the prediction that 2020 will be the year for Europe’s stock market to outshine its U.S. counterpart as the coronavirus takes diverging tracks in the two economic powerhouses.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- London Markets: London stocks struggle while U.S. markets are closed for July 4 holiday - July 3, 2020
- NewsWatch: Here’s why U.S. struggles with the coronavirus could lead to Europe’s stock market taking the lead - July 3, 2020
- Macron appoints unknown technocrat PM to prepare for 2022 re-election bid - July 3, 2020