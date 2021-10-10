NewsWatch: How stock-market investors can make sense of supply-chain chaos

A stunning backlog of ships and stacks of shipping containers at major ports aren’t something investors can ignore. But they should think twice before assuming the bottlenecks represent a classic supply shock.
