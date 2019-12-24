NewsWatch: How the market has performed a year after the worst Christmas Eve plunge in history

At this time last year, the stock market was on the verge of putting in its worst decline on the last trading day before Christmas in history, with the S&P 500 index on the brink of a bear market, defined as a drop from a recent peak of at least 20%. But this year is quite a different story for stocks.
