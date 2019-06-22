Stock-market bulls might find their summer riding on what happens when President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet at the Group of 20 summit in Japan in the coming week..
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cryptos: Bitcoin continues its rally, briefly tops $11,000 in intraday trading - June 22, 2019
- Mutual Funds Weekly: S&P 500 gains aren’t large enough to prove the market is in a bubble - June 22, 2019
- NewsWatch: How the Trump-Xi trade meeting could set the stock-market tone for the summer - June 22, 2019