Dallas natives Jim and Jiab Wasserman retired in their 50s to Granada, Spain. They tell MarketWatch how they did it, what they now spend each month, and what it’s really like to retire abroad.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: How this couple retired to Spain’s gorgeous Andalusia region on about $40,000 a year — and you can, too - July 13, 2019
- Travel: This couple dreamed about frugally traveling around in a van — until reality smacked them in the face - July 13, 2019
- Upgrade: One big reason Americans are broke and overweight - July 13, 2019