The battle between day traders and short sellers over GameStop dominated the headlines, but the bigger questions for investors of all stripes is what the resurgence in retail trading means for the stock market as major benchmarks march to all-time highs.
- NewsWatch: Individual investors are back — here’s what it means for the stock market - February 5, 2021
- : These are the top TikTok accounts that are fueling the stock buzz for younger investors - February 5, 2021
- Stock market notches best weekly gain since November as investors shake off GameStop worries to focus on fiscal aid - February 5, 2021