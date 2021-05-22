The biggest inflation scare in 40 years is sending stock-market investors back to the history books for a look at what does and doesn’t work when prices are rising.
- Market Snapshot: The markets are waiting for something — but the battle for the hearts and minds of retail traders is already blazing - May 22, 2021
- NewsWatch: Inflation scare? The stocks that perform best — and worst — when prices rise - May 22, 2021
- Retirement Weekly: How to know whether the stock market is in a bubble - May 22, 2021