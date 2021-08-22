NewsWatch: Investors await taper clues as Fed moves Jackson Hole online due to delta variant

Investors are looking to the monetary policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week for clues as to how rising U.S. COVID-19 cases may affect the debate over when to begin scaling back monetary stimulus, though concerns about the pandemic have prompted the Federal Reserve to move the annual gathering online.
