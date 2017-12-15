This morning the S&P and Dow are cruising toward their fourth-straight weekly, while the 2018 outlook game continues apace. Our call of the day focuses on a neglected gadgets maker, rescuing us from all those predictable calls for next year.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Investors left this tech stock for dead — now it looks set for a ‘wild ride’ higher - December 15, 2017
- Economic Report: Empire State index slips for third month in December - December 15, 2017
- Where do you get better deals — Costco or Amazon? - December 15, 2017