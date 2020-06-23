NewsWatch: Is Robinhood making money off those day-trading millennials? Well, yes. That’s kind of the point.

Brokerages make money by allowing companies called ‘market makers’ to act as middlemen between parties that want to buy and those that want to sell. It’s not nefarious, one long-time industry veteran notes, it’s how financial markets work – and work better.
