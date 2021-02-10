A pullback for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index on Tuesday halted the longest win streak for stocks in months but a major concern for investors remains: is there a major correction looming ahead?
- NewsWatch: Is the stock market due for a correction in 2021? Here’s what some experts think - February 10, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Best Buy to lay off store workers amid shift to online sales - February 10, 2021
- Callaway Golf stock falls 8% after wider quarterly loss - February 10, 2021