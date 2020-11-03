NewsWatch: It’s Election Day, and stock markets have been ignoring these 2 risky scenarios, warns strategist

Stocks around the world are climbing as U.S. voters get ready to head to the polls. But one strategist at a Swiss bank warns investors are ignoring two potentially risky scenarios for markets.
