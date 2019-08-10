NewsWatch: Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in New York jail, political leaders demand answers

Financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died overnight in an apparent suicide, law enforcement said Saturday. The FBI is investigating as political leaders demand answers. .
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Your iPhone contacts list could be a vulnerable target - August 10, 2019
- NewsWatch: Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in New Yorkjail, political leaders demand answers - August 10, 2019
- Green Sheet: San Francisco airport bans plastic water bottle sales; McDonald’s warns thick paper straws can’t be recycled - August 10, 2019