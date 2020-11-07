NewsWatch: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to become 46th U.S. president

Former Vice President Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to win the U.S. presidential election, the Associated Press said, after a bitter campaign fought amid the economic and human tolls taken by the coronavirus.
