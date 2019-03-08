Jeremy Grantham, an investor credited with calling the 2000 and 2008 downturns, told CNBC on Thursday that investors should get inured to lackluster returns in the stock market for the next two decades, after a century of handsome gains.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Man credited with calling the 2008 crisis says the next 20 years in the stock market will ‘break a lot of hearts’ - March 8, 2019
- Futu Holdings stock soars 39.5% in trading debut - March 8, 2019
- Trump Today: Trump Today: President applauds wage growth and says he won’t sign China trade deal if it’s not ‘great’ - March 8, 2019