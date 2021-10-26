NewsWatch: Microsoft earnings top $20 billion in a quarter for first time, stock heads toward record high

Microsoft Corp. shares closed just shy of a record Tuesday, but the software giant still set an impressive new high after the session that pushed the shares toward a new peak.
