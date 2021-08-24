The popular index that was launched back in 1971 has been considered a bellwether for the information technology sector, the future of the American economy, and it is ringing up a notable round-number milestone on Tuesday that it took its sister index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, more than half-century to achieve.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Nasdaq 15,000: Just another stock-market number or something else? - August 24, 2021
- Outside the Box: The FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook fails both legal tests - August 24, 2021
- API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies - August 24, 2021