U.S. stocks rise Monday to kick off the first trading day of August as investors were heartened by upbeat manufacturing data, even as talks appeared stalled over another round of coronavirus stimulus.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Nasdaq ends at record as stocks rally after pickup in manufacturing activity to kick off August - August 3, 2020
- In One Chart: Like Warren Buffett half a century ago, quant firm admits to being ‘out of step’ with today’s bubbly conditions - August 3, 2020
- Mosaic stock rallies as results top Street view - August 3, 2020